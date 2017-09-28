Local students chosen for All Region Choir

The Southwest Oklahoma All Region Honor Choir auditions were held Sept. 16 in Lawton.

There were several students selected from Frederick Public Schools.

Rachel Benson, Brooke Orr, Kaitlyn Schrick, Abby Espinosa and Shelbie Martell were selected for the High School All Region Choir.

Senior Brooke Orr said she was excited to be named to All Region Choir for the sixth year in a row.

“I’ve worked really hard this year to make All Region choir because this year makes me a six-year member,” Orr said. “That means I’ve made All Region every year which is pretty rare. I will be recognized at the concert and I am really excited for that. I have not yet accomplished everything I want to this year for choir. I plan to continue working hard so that I make All State choir for the first time in my high school career. It won’t be easy but I am determined to give it my all.”

All Region Choir members chosen from Frederick Middle School were Becca Benson, Marco Clemente, William Guill, Caroline Kail, Carter Norvell, Jake Schreiner, Sidney Smith and Maverick Wells.

“I’m really excited to be in All Region and I can’t wait to sing with a big group,” seventh-grader Becca Benson said.

A concert is scheduled for Oct. 16 at the First Baptist Church in Lawton.

For more information contact Choir Director Carisa Schreiner at 580-335-5521.

All Region Honor Choir members chosen from Frederick High School are from left Brooke Orr, Abby Espinosa, Shelbie Martell and Rachel Benson. Kaitlyn Schrick was also chosen but was unavailable for the photo. All Region Honor Choir members chosen from Frederick Middle School are from left, Marco Clemente, Caroline Kail, William Guill, Carter Norvell, Jake Schreiner, Sidney Smith, Maverick Wells and Becca Benson.

Reach Kathleen Guill at 580-379-0588, ext. 2602.

