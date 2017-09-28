Frederick Community Calendar provided

The Red River Pumpkin Patch will begin its second season from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 30 on County Road 192 in Davidson. The new attraction this year is a corn maze. Regular hours are set for 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturday and 1 – 6 p.m. on Sunday, or from 8 – 10 p.m. for a haunted corn maze every weekend in October. They can handle small groups during the week if plans are made in advance. For more information call Chad Wofford at 580-339-6318 or Anna Wofford at 580-339-6318.

The Airborne Demonstration Team Fall Jump School is scheduled for Oct 21-28, culminating in Open Hangar Day Oct. 28 at the Frederick Army Airfield. There will be WWII living history displays, military vehicle and aircraft displays and airborne jump demonstrations. For more information, visit www.wwiiadt.org.

The annual Cotton Festival and Chili Cook Off is scheduled from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Pioneer Heritage Townsite Museum. The Little Miss Cotton Boll and Maid of Cotton Pageants will be held in conjunction with the Cotton Festival. Participants in the Little Miss Cotton Boll are first through third-grade and participants for the Maid of Cotton pageant are fourth through sixth-grade. For more information, call Chamber Director Felisha Crawford at 580-335-2126 or frederickcc@pldi.net.