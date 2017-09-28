Frederick Police Department hires new officer

The Frederick Police Department hired a new police officer.

Kevin Kirk comes to Frederick from Tahlequah, where he was a police officer for about three years. He said he’s looking forward to working in a smaller community.

“I like the small town vibe that you get here,” Kirk said. “We relocated for my wife…she’ll be working in Wichita Falls. It was kind of fate and that everything worked out the way it did. We’d looked at this community to live in for a while. We like the small town feel.”

Kirk said one of his favorite things about being a police officer is serving his community.

“I believe firmly that you should serve the community that you live in,” he said. “Not necessarily like police, fire, ambulance, but like you serve the community by bringing the news to them and things like that. This is not a career that you choose. It’s a calling that’s brought to you.”

Kirk grew up around law enforcement.

“I’ve been around it [law enforcement] my entire life,” Kirk said. “Several of my family members were in law enforcement. My father-in-law was a police chaplain, my wife’s in law enforcement; it’s just something I’ve always felt I’ve gravitated to. I was always that kids, 17 or 17-years-old hanging around the police department because my family worked there. When 18 came around, I was in a car every night.”

Kirk began working for the jails when he was 18 until he left to serve in the Army when he was 22. After the Army, he went back to law enforcement.

Kirk said the hardest thing about being a police officer is community relations.

“You’re always going to have someone with their views and their going to be skewed either one way or the other,” Kirk said. “A lot of people blame the media, but it’s a mind set. People are going to think whatever they want to think. Getting along with people who hate you isn’t that hard. It’s really not. If you can just stand there and smile, tell them to have a good day, maybe you’re letting them vent and get it off their chest. I think that’s probably the hardest thing.”

Kirk began his first shift at the Frederick Police Department Sept. 16.

