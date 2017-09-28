New jail administrator takes office

The new jail administrator took office Sept. 15. Mike Logan was born and raised in Frederick, and is excited to be able to come home to work in the profession he loves.

Logan attended school in Frederick from preschool through high school. He attended Boyd High before transferring to Frederick High School until he graduated in 1983.

Logan holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and social work.

Logan credits his father for instilling in him the beliefs he still holds today.

“My father instilled in us values, morals, education, pride and integrity,” Logan said. “My mother instilled in us a love for God and a love for people. I’ve got a host of relatives in this area. I just love Frederick. I think coming home to work really has given me a sense of excitement because I’m giving back into the community that raised me.

“Growing up, I had many, many coaches that coached me through life,” Logan continued. “Quite a few of them have passed on, but I think today they’re probably proud of me. I love Frederick. Frederick is my hometown. When I land my plane, I’ll be happy to say I landed it finally and I finished it here.”

Logan began his law enforcement career as a dispatcher for the Frederick Police Department under then Chief John Stow.

“I had the privilege of working under some of the great officers that have come through Frederick,” Logan said. “Gary Sanders, Rick Guill, Billy Haynes; those are officers who, we kind of grew up in law enforcement together.”

Logan went from dispatch to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections and was instrumental in the first community work center that came to Frederick. When the Frederick schools were consolidating, Logan helped open Weaver to house inmates.

“With the help of Lloyd Benson, we went from 30 inmates to 100 inmates and we opened the Weaver school,” Logan said. “Not to play the race card, but I’m proud to say I was the first black Captain, Lieutenant with the DOC here in Frederick. I worked with great officers and great staff.”

After working for a few other work centers in the southwest, Logan found himself in Lawton as the Assistant District Supervisor with the Department of Corrections. Logan retired in 2013, but said he got bored so he went back to work as a cognitive teacher at a private prison in Lawton and did that for a little over a year before coming to Frederick as the new jail administrator.

Logan has been a pastor for 28 years and currently pastors the Galilee Missionary Baptist Church in Lawton.

Logan said he was built for law enforcement.

“I can’t really say there’s a hard part for me,” he said. “There are just new adventures, like taking over the Tillman County Jail. There are quite a few differences working in a prison setting or the Department of Corrections, and working in a county jail, but they go hand in hand. There are different challenges, but what I’ve found out is people are people. It’s how you treat them. I have a love for people. My father taught me as I grew up how to adjust to your environment. An honest day’s work for an honest day’s pay. Give them the best you’ve got.”

The hardest thing about coming to work in Tillman County, according to Logan, is that the great officers he’s worked with in the past are no longer around, either due to death, retirement, or they’re just no longer in Frederick.

Logan said there needs to be some restructure coming into the Tillman County Jail.

“There needs to be a way of dealing with the tough issues in Tillman County,” he said, “issues like obtaining contracts for prisoners, adjusting to medical procedures. I’m glad I came in at this level because all I can see is moving up and bettering things. I’m experienced dealing with people and their different makeup and attitudes. We had a motto at the DOC, fair, firm and consistent. That’s just something that stands for life.”

Logan said he wants the people of Frederick to know that they’re building a friendly environment.

“I want people to stop by, drink coffee, chat. Come by and pray with me,” Logan said. “We need that. I want an open door policy. Just come sit and visit. I know I keep referring back to my father, but growing up, he was my greatest coach. He taught us to take ownership and anything I’ve done in life I’ve done that. You give it your best, that passion that you have. That’s what I’m trying to do here.”

The most important thing about working in law enforcement is to protect the public, the employees and the offenders, according to Logan.

“Protection and safety,” Logan said. “To be a people person and to have great customer service skills so you’re approachable. You have to be as wise as a servant and as harmless as a dove. I want the public to feel free to come by. Let’s get to know one another. I love to have volunteers to come help out. Come help cut the grass, paint the walls. We’re doing somewhat of a makeover. I’m looking forward to working with all law enforcement agencies.”

http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/web1_Logan.jpg

By Kathleen Guill kguill@civitasmedia.com

Reach Kathleen Guill at 580-379-0588, ext. 2602.

Reach Kathleen Guill at 580-379-0588, ext. 2602.