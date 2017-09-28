Frederick woman arrested

A local woman was arrested on charges of obstructing and resisting an officer after a brief struggle.

Capt. Joe Rodriquez was parked in the 100 block of South 17th Street at about 2:45 a.m. Sept. 17 when he saw several people leaving the civic center park. Rodriquez decided to make contact with the group because of previous damage done to the Civic Center.

The group continued walking while Rodriquez was speaking to them until they reached a yard in the 700 block of East Grand Avenue. Rodriquez recognized a 14-year-old juvenile female. He asked what she was doing out past curfew and the person with her, later identified as Antonia Turby, allegedly claimed she was with her because they were going to church in the morning.

Rodriquez asked Turby if she had a note with written permission for the juvenile to be out past curfew which is city ordinance and she allegedly said no, to which Rodriquez replied he would be giving her a warning for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

When Rodriquez asked Turby for her information such as name and date of birth, she allegedly gave her last name but refused to disclose her date of birth. Rodriquez told Turby that he needed the information to document the stop on his report. Turby allegedly continued arguing with Rodriquez saying she’d done nothing wrong and didn’t have to give him her information.

Rodriquez explained to Turby that she was contributing to the delinquency of a minor by having her out past curfew and he intended to identify everyone with her and return the minor child to her parents and give her a warning. He asked Turby for the information again but she allegedly remained defiant and argumentative.

Turby began walking towards the door of a house in the 700 block of East Grand Avenue and refused to stop even when Rodriquez told her she’d be placed under arrest for obstruction if she didn’t stop. Turby allegedly yelled “mama” as she kept walking towards the house. When Rodriquez told her she was under arrest, she allegedly began running towards the house as she pushed Rodriquez away from her. She allegedly kept fighting Rodriquez as he tried to handcuff her. During the struggle, another officer, William Ingram, used his taser on Turby.

Rodriquez was informed that Turby had an outstanding warrant for her arrest for the false reporting of a crime. She was transported to the Tillman County Jail where she was booked for the warrant, obstructing an officer and resisting an executive officer.

Turby http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/web1_TURBYAG_8.jpg Turby

By Kathleen Guill kguill@civitasmedia.com

Reach Kathleen Guill at 580-379-0588, ext. 2602.

Reach Kathleen Guill at 580-379-0588, ext. 2602.