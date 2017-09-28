Cotton Festival slated for Nov. 4

The Frederick Chamber is gearing up for its 10th annual Cotton Festival scheduled for Nov. 4. There will be activities throughout the entire day which include the Chili Cook-Off, entertainment, Little Miss Cotton Boll and Maid of Cotton Pageants, Cotton Gin Tour and much more. Tillman County Trade Day and Downtown Market is slated in conjunction with the Cotton Festival.

There will be a sign up meeting for the Little Miss Cotton Boll and Maid of Cotton pageants Sept. 28 from 4-6 p.m. in the Chamber of Commerce office. Contestants for the Little Miss Cotton Boll pageant should be in the first through third-grades and those entering the Maid of Cotton pageant should be in the fourth through sixth-grades.

Registration forms will be available and can be turned in that night or at a later date but no later than the first practice.

The Chamber is looking for contestants for the Chili Cook-Off. Chili may be of any type and can be cooked on site or at home. The winners will receive prize money along with a cash prize for “People’s Choice” winner. Over $1,300 was awarded last year.

For more information, or to register your team, please contact the Frederick Chamber at 580-335-2126, frederickcc@pldi.net or at 100 S. Main in Frederick.

Shane Kendrix, chili cook-off committee member, awards Lance Gutierrez and Timothy Wambolt of the Frederick Fire Department the 2016 Chili Cook Off first place and People’s Choice Award winners. http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/web1_Chili-Champs.jpg Shane Kendrix, chili cook-off committee member, awards Lance Gutierrez and Timothy Wambolt of the Frederick Fire Department the 2016 Chili Cook Off first place and People’s Choice Award winners. Courtesy photo