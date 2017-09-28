Miss Oklahoma visits Frederick

Miss Oklahoma, Triana Browne, visited Frederick during the Frederick Arts and Humanities Council’s dinner and light show event held Sept. 23 at the Ramona Theatre.

Browne said she just got back to Oklahoma two weeks ago after competing in the Miss America pageant.

“It was amazing,” she said. “It was probably the best time I could ever say I’ve had in my life so far. I made so many great friends there. I’m not the same person I was before I went. I’m so much more confident in everything I’m doing, my speaking ability, my talent, that was the best part for me, to be able to perform my talent on a huge stage like that.”

Browne performed “Summertime” as her talent for Miss America, which she also sang for the steak dinner hosted by the Frederick Arts and Humanities Council before the laser light show.

For the remainder of the year, Browne will be making appearances across Oklahoma at events and schools.

“I’ll be getting out there in the public as much as I possibly can and meeting as many people as I possibly can,” Browne said.

Browne was happy to visit Frederick and share her passion of singing. She also said she never thought she’d be in pageants because she never thought she “had the look.”

“It doesn’t matter where you come from or what you’ve been involved in your entire life,” Browne said. “I was an athlete and never saw myself in heels, and hair and talent and speaking in front of all these people because I was so shy. As long as you put in the work, and your passionate about what you’re doing, you’re capable of doing anything you set your mind to so just go for it.”

Browne’s platform is Bridging the Great Cultural Divide.

“I actually had a platform last year and changed it to Bridging the Great Cultural Divide,” Browne said. “I was sitting down with my grandmother watching the news and just seeing the divide getting worse and worse. Seeing people getting hit at rallies or just the fact that people are voicing their opinions without even thinking about the consequences of what they’re saying. As someone who is going to take on a leadership role for all people, this is extremely important to talk about and this is a perfect time to talk about it as well.”

Browne sang several hits by Nat King Cole and Etta James that she said were her favorites growing up. She also said the music from her generation won’t be around in 50 years, but the music of Cole and James will be around forever.

Miss Oklahoma Triana Browne performs at a fund raiser for the Ramona Theatre Sept. 23. http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/web1_Miss-OK-2-.jpg Miss Oklahoma Triana Browne performs at a fund raiser for the Ramona Theatre Sept. 23. Kathleen Guill | Press-Leader Miss Oklahoma Triana Browne visits with Frederick residents at a fund raiser for the Ramona Theatre Sept. 23. http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/web1_Miss-OK-3-.jpg Miss Oklahoma Triana Browne visits with Frederick residents at a fund raiser for the Ramona Theatre Sept. 23. Kathleen Guill | Press-Leader Miss Oklahoma Triana Browne tells the audience about competing at Miss America before performing at a fund raiser for the Ramona Theatre Sept. 23. http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/web1_Miss-OK.jpg Miss Oklahoma Triana Browne tells the audience about competing at Miss America before performing at a fund raiser for the Ramona Theatre Sept. 23. Kathleen Guill | Press-Leader