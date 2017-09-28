Jail Report for Sept. 17 – 25

Weston Barrett, 25 of Frederick, motion to revoke.

Henry Bradley, 62 of Frederick, aggravated driving under the influence – liquor.

Emily Cerda, 25 of Del City, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of paraphernalia.

Destiny Elliott, 36 of Frederick, misdemeanor value false pretense, bogus check or con game.

Erika Espinosa, 19 of Frederick, three counts of assault on a police officer.

Erick Garza, 25 of Frederick, omitting to provide for a child, larceny from a house, resisting an executive officer.

Maverick Harper, 22 of Stephenville, Texas, seat belt violation.

William Donnell Hogan, 39 of Crowell, Texas, unlawful possession of paraphernalia.

Andrea Lou Miller, 19 of Manitou, domestic assault and battery or abuse.

Tosha Renee Pitchford, 33 of Frederick, two counts of child neglect.

Valerie Tolbert, 58 of Frederick, carrying a weapon, drugs or alcohol into jail.

Antonia Gaynell Turby, 21 of Frederick, false reporting of a crime, obstructing an officer, resisting an executive officer.

Kristopher Leland Ufer, 23 of Frederick, domestic assault and battery or abuse, assault and battery.

Travis Nathan Wilcox, 29 of Frederick, obstructing an officer.

