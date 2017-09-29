Loveland Homecoming Association meets

The Loveland Alumni Homecoming Association met Sept. 16 at the Frederick Country Club. Coffee and tea were served during the visitation from 10 a.m. to noon, and then a meal was served.

Joan (Hellbusch) Smith displayed photographs and newspaper clippings.

Jack Amyx gave the invocation and Louise (Martin) Morton gave the flag salute. Rubena (Hill) Wright gave the memorial service.

Roll was called for all classes from 1918-1957. There were no students present who attended elementary school after the closure of the high school. The class of 1955 had the most members present, with five in attendance. The class of 1951 had four members present. The member who travelled the farthest was Lucille (Meaders) Lucas from Great Bend, Kan. Flossie (Ryan) Crouse was the only former teacher present.

Members present represented the states of Oklahoma, Texas and Kansas:

* Flossie and Larry Crouse of El Dorado, Kan.,

* Gerald and Lucille Lucas of Great Bend Kan.,

* Anna Washburn of Dennison, Texas,

* Joan Smith of Loveland,

* Louise Courtney of Carnegie,

* Tracy Thomas of Edmond,

* Jerri Brigham and Rubena Wright of Oklahoma City,

* Jack and Joyce Amyx and Johnny Lee of Lawton,

* Leonard and Revonda Buchanan, Louise Morton, Joe Edd and Ann Hartsell Cook of Grandfield, and

* Mildred Calloway, Paula Jacobs and Ava Ruth Tidwell of Frederick.