Workshop slated for ACT preparation

An ACT preparation workshop is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2016 at Great Plains Technology Center.

Chad Cargill will present his proven methods for study and taking the ACT test. Cargill graduated from Oklahoma State University with a degree in Industrial Engineering. While in high school, Cargill raised his ACT score from a 19 to a 32 by analyzing each section of the test and developing a plan of attack.

The workshop is not a practice test but covers test taking strategies and techniques specifically for the ACT test.

The workshop is slated from 8:30 – 11:30 a.m. in the Seminar Center and is open to any student who would like to prepare for taking the ACT or increase his or her score. The fee is $30 for the workshop.

For more information or to sign up and make payment, see the high school counselor.

Make checks to Cargill Consulting, Inc.

http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Studying.jpg An ACT preparation workshop is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2016 at Great Plains Technology Center. Courtesy photo