Jail report for Sept. 25 – Oct. 2


Selma Dawn Fox, 20 of Altus, public intoxication.

Natasha Johnson, 41 of Tipton, failure to carry security verification.

James L. Martinez, 37 of Lawton, possession of controlled dangerous substances within 2,000 feet of a school with the intent to distribute, omitting to provide for a child.

Jorge Martinez, 28 of Tulsa, assault and battery.

Sonya Renee McClelland, 41 of Wichita Falls, Texas, two counts of unlawful possession of paraphernalia.

Juan Arnulfo Puentes, 29 of Frederick, unlawful possession of paraphernalia.

Bobby Seamster, 55 of Frederick, domestic assault and battery or abuse.

