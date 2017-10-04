Fall Open Hangar Day scheduled

Jump into history with the WWII Airborne Demonstration Team’s Open Hangar Day.

To culminate the WWII Airborne Demonstration Team’s Fall 2017 Jump School, the Team will be hosting an Open Hangar Day on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., in Frederick, complete with graduation and wing-pinning ceremony at 11 a.m.

Open Hangar Day will be held at the historic Frederick Army Air Field, at the Frederick Municipal Airport, southeast of Frederick. The event is free and open to the public. The World War II Airborne Demonstration Team extends a special invitation to all Veterans of World War II to attend. In addition to 1940s-style military parachute jump demonstrations, historic military displays, vehicles and kids’ activities, Frederick High School’s Band Boosters will be selling snacks and drinks. The ADT’s air-conditioned 1940s-era mess hall, full of artifacts and photographs on display, is available for a break from the activities.

The Fall Jump School session will begin Oct. 20. Jump phase should begin on Oct. 25 for the students. Team members will be jumping throughout the entire week. The Demonstration jumps are planned for the beginning of the day, Saturday, before winds increase. Plan to be on site by 8 a.m. The drop zone is located south of Frederick and west of the airport. Signs will be posted.

Throughout the day, military displays and memorabilia will be presented by various vendors and historians. The members of the WWII Airborne Demonstration Team will be dressed in WWII uniforms and attire. In addition, instructors and students from the jump school will be on hand to show off their equipment, take pictures and answer questions about the team.

Those attending may also wish to take part in the Airborne Experience. For a special membership fee, they will be able to ride in our C-47, “Boogie Baby”, while it is dropping paratroopers. Individuals will be allowed to go “Airborne”, along with jump team members on a C-47 flight. Hear and feel what it’s like to ride in a WWII vintage aircraft and watch the troops, dressed in WWII uniforms and equipment, “Stand Up, Hook Up and Go Out the Door”!

Please contact Laura Goodwin at 469-855-5685 for more information or details on any of these events or for directions.

For those who can’t attend this event, 2018 Summer Open Hangar Day and Fly-In is scheduled for July 28.

World War II veteran Richard Adams pins wings on Will Kristopik at the graduation ceremony held at Summer Open Hangar Day July 22 at the Frederick Army Airfield. http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Krip.jpg World War II veteran Richard Adams pins wings on Will Kristopik at the graduation ceremony held at Summer Open Hangar Day July 22 at the Frederick Army Airfield. The Airborne Demonstration Team’s plane, Boogie Baby, drops paratroopers at Summer Open Hangar Day July 22 at the Frederick Army Airfield. http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_OpenHangar.jpg The Airborne Demonstration Team’s plane, Boogie Baby, drops paratroopers at Summer Open Hangar Day July 22 at the Frederick Army Airfield.