Food bank to host fundraiser

The Tillman County Food bank is scheduled to host a spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Food Bank, 901 N. 15th St., in Frederick.

The menu is set to consist of spaghetti with meat sauce, salad, green beans, homemade bread and dessert. Tickets are $8 and may be purchased at Ace Hardware, Box, Inc. or from any food bank volunteer.

The Food Bank is open Thursdays from 4 – 5:30 p.m. for residents living in Tillman County who qualify based on income.

A current utility bill, proof of income like a check or a copy of bank deposit, a picture ID of all adults living in the home and children’s ID or shot records, school records or birth certificates are required to prove eligibility. One proven, the client may receive food once every four weeks.

Tillman County Food Bank Director Julane Whitworth said donations are always welcome.

“We are supposed to be an emergency food bank, but with the declining economy, many continue to come for help,” Whitworth said. “Our clients consist of elderly who don’t have enough social security to pay utilities, medical and food expenses; single parent households; unemployed; homeless; households with several families living together; working class households with children.

“The purpose of the dinner is for funding for maintenance and upkeep. The summer was difficult financially because the children were home from school with no lunch or breakfast. Also, we got new air-conditioning through a grant, but our utilities were higher; there were no food drives; and more people are finding out about us so our number of clients has greatly increased. The need for food is great in this county as it is all over the nation. We are always looking for donors to help us on a monthly basis.”

To volunteer or to make a donation to the Tillman County Food Bank, contact Julane Whitworth at 580-335-5848.

