Above average cotton yield expected

According to Tillman Producers Co-op CEO Brandon Winters, this year’s cotton yield will be slightly less than last year’s, but he’s still expecting above average yields.

Last year Tillman Producers harvested about 50,000 bales of cotton. The rainy weather this year has affected the crops very little, according to Winters.

“The rain has affected us some on yields, but the crops still look pretty good,” Winters said. “There are a lot of bolls on the plants. We probably lost some in low lying areas where it flooded but I don’t think it’s as much as what people think.

“We probably won’t have as good of a yield as last year, but with the acre increase, we’ll still probably see more cotton than we did last year. They’re record acres in Tillman County this year. Cotton will probably be above average this year.”

The cotton bolls are just starting to open, Winters said.

“Guys are starting to spray their cotton to cause the bolls to open even more and to start dropping leaves so they can harvest,” Winters said. “A lot of the cotton still looks green with very few bolls opening, but it’s getting about time.”

The rains that have recently hit Tillman County have led people to believe that the cotton crops won’t yield this year because of too much moisture in the ground.

“With the rain that we’ve had, that plant droops because it’s so heavy with the bolls and the moisture,” Winters said. “You get a few days of sunshine and get those plants and the leaves dried out, the bush back up, and it’ll look a lot different than it does today. One thing about cotton, is that you can’t really judge it until you get it harvested.”

By Kathleen Guill pressled@pldi.net

Reach Kathleen Guill at 580-379-0588, ext. 2602.

