Jail Trust Authority meets in special session

The Tillman County Jail Trust Authority met in a special session at 3 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Tillman County Courthouse.

The board approved a reserve deputy handling inmate transportation.

The board set their regular meetings for 11 a.m. every second and fourth Mondays.

Jail Administrator Mike Logan discussed a letter he intends to send out regarding the housing of inmates. Board members hope that this will be a step toward gaining contracts to house inmates which will bring revenue into the jail.

Logan gave a brief report, stating there are 19 inmates currently in the jail and they are performing tasks such as painting and making other improvements around the jail.

The meeting was adjourned.

The next trust authority meeting is set for 11 a.m. Oct. 9 at the Tillman County Courthouse.

By Kathleen Guill pressled@pldi.net

Reach Kathleen Guill at 580-379-0588, ext. 2602.

