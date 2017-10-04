Smith wins at Oklahoma State Fair

OKLAHOMA CITY – Sidney Smith of Frederick recently placed first in the Specialty Shapes Category of the Junior Division at the State “Best of Wheat” Bread Baking contest held Sept. 24 at the Oklahoma State Fair. His entry of Filled Alligator Bread topped the other entries in the class.

The contest is an annual event sponsored by the Oklahoma Wheat Commission and State Fair of Oklahoma.

“We had 125 entries from 41 counties this year, all champion or reserve champion winners in the county contests,” said David Gammill, Vice-Chairman of the Oklahoma Wheat Commission. “We had great attendance and always enjoy the opportunity to award the top bread bakers in the state.”

The contest consists of 12 classes, six in the senior division and six in the junior division. Senior division classes include white bread, whole grain bread, dinner rolls, other wheat breads, sweet breads and machine breads.

Junior division classes include white bread, dinner rolls, other wheat breads, sweet breads, specialty shapes and machine breads.

State Champions in the Junior division include: Kian Thompson, Noble County, white bread; Beth Bollinger, McClain County, dinner rolls; Jacob Hinkle, Grady County, other wheat breads; Sarah Walker, Payne County, sweet breads; Sidney Smith, Tillman County, specialty shapes; and Tayler Spray, Woodward County, machine breads.

A cookbook with the top 5 recipes of every class from the Best of Wheat competition will be available on-line beginning in Jaunary of 2018 at www.okwheat.org.

The Oklahoma Wheat Commission promotes greater utilization of wheat in both domestic and international markets through research, market development and public education. Five wheat producers representing designated districts across the state serve as the Oklahoma Wheat Commission’s board of directors. Current officers are Michael Peters, Chairman, Okarche; David Gammill, Vice-Chairman, Chattanooga; Don Schieber, Secretary-Treasurer, Ponca City; Kenneth Failes, member, Cherokee and Tom Stephens, member, Guymon.

Sidney Smith won first place in the Junior Specialty Shapes Bread category at the “Best of Wheat” bread baking contest held at the State Fair of Oklahoma sponsored by the Oklahoma Wheat Commission. http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Sidney-Smith-junior-specialty-shapes.jpg Sidney Smith won first place in the Junior Specialty Shapes Bread category at the “Best of Wheat” bread baking contest held at the State Fair of Oklahoma sponsored by the Oklahoma Wheat Commission. Courtesy photo