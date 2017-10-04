Cotton Festival introduces new excitement

The Frederick Chamber is gearing up for its 10th annual Cotton Festival and Chili Cook Off scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 4. There will be activities throughout the entire day which include the Chili Cook-Off, Cow Patty Bingo, Little Miss Cotton Boll and Maid of Cotton Pageants, Cotton Gin Tour and much more.

The chamber is offering a $750 Grand Prize to the winner of the Chili Cook-Off. Chili may be of any type and can be cooked on site or at home. Second place will take $350 and third place will take $250. There will also be a cash prize awarded for “People’s Choice.” Chili teams can stop by the Chamber office, register online at www.frederickokchamber.org or give Shane Kendrix a call at 580-335-1456. The entry fee is $30.

Cotton Festival will also be working with Trade Day and Downtown Market this year. There will be food vendors as well as non-food vendors selling all sorts of products and crafts. If you are interested in being a vendor please contact Jay or Katherine Sharp at 335-7847.

While visitors enjoy chili and browsing, there will be live entertainment up to pageant time. I, the Undersigned from Weatherford, will be on hand to entertain. I, the Undersigned are two friends, one guitar and an amazing voice sure to please the crowd.

To stay clued in on all the Cotton Festival excitement, follow our Facebook Event Page or check out www.frederickokchamber.org/cotton_fest.html.

Mercedes Amyx with Trappings by Q with a booth at Trade Day and Downtown Market in 2016. http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Trade-Day.jpg Mercedes Amyx with Trappings by Q with a booth at Trade Day and Downtown Market in 2016. Courtesy photo