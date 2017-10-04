Bombers fall to Leopards

The Frederick Bombers played host to the Leopards from Lindsay last Friday evening. The Leopards are longtime district foes but will not be in Frederick’s district for at least the next two seasons because of reclassification.

The Bombers were looking forward to sending the Leopards home with their tale between their legs, but reality hit the Bombers early in the game.

The Leopards received the opening kick-off and on the first play from scrimmage went 40 yards up the middle of the Bomber defense. The Bombers held them out of the end-zone but struggled most of the evening on the offensive side of the ball.

The teams traded punts throughout the first half, with the Leopards winning the field position battle and pushing the Bombers back into their own end-zone. The Leopards blocked a Bomber punt by Kicker-Ethan Flores and took over on downs at the Bomber 1-yard line.

The Bombers never threatened to score in the first half and the Leopards took the 7-0 lead into the half. The second half was all Leopards as the Bombers continued to sputter on offense, in turn leaving the defense on the field for far too many plays.

Some good plays were made defensively by CB Ethan Flores, OLB Diego Reyes, DE’s Daniel Contreras and Tra Woods, but with no offense to speak of the Bombers were doomed this Friday night.

The Bombers drop their record to 2-4 on the season and 0-2 in district play. They will take on the Hobart Bearcats on Friday night in Hobart.

By Fabian Reyes

Reach Fabian Reyes at freyes71@gmail.com

