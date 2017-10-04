Rotary Students of the Month chosen

Madeline McIntyre and Caleigh Middick were chosen for Rotary Students of the Month.

Middick is the daughter of Chris and Bobbie Middick. She is a senior and is ranked fifth in her class.

GPA: 3.9

Extra-Curricular Activities:

Fast pitch Softball: 1, 2, 3, 4, Slow pitch: 1, Basketball: 1, 2, 3, 4, Track: 3, 4, Cross Country: 4.

Honors: National Honors Society, Junior Class President, All Conference Softball 2,3, State Qualifier Fast pitch Softball 2015.

Community Service: Referee for little league basketball games.

Future Plans: Middick plans to attend college and major in criminal justice or education.

McIntyre is the daughter of Joey and Brandy McIntyre. She is a senior and is ranked second in her class.

GPA: 4.02

Extra-Curricular Activities: Softball: 1,2,3,4, Track: 1, 2, 3, 4, Basketball: 1, 2, 4, Cheer, 1, Yearbook: 2, 3, Spanish Club: 3, 4, Big Topics: 3, 4,

Honors: Top Ten, Principal Honor Roll: 1,2,3, Superintendent Honor Roll: 1, Oklahoma Honor Society: 1, 2, 3, Track State Qualifier: 1, 2, 3, Track Regional Champion: 3, Softball District Champions: 1, 2, 3, Softball Conference Champions: 1, 2, Softball Regional Champions: 2, Cheer State Qualifiers: 1,

Community Service: Annual Oyster Fry volunteer, Volunteer for Vacation Bible School at Frederick United Methodist Church, Volunteer Bell Ringer for Salvation Army.

Future Plans: McIntyre plans to attend Northwestern Oklahoma State University to play softball and major in biology then later attend medical school.

Rotary Club president Ryan Ade poses with Rotary Club Students of the Month Madeline McIntyre and Caleigh Middick. http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Rotary-Sept..jpg Rotary Club president Ryan Ade poses with Rotary Club Students of the Month Madeline McIntyre and Caleigh Middick. Courtesy photo