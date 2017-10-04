Rotary Students of the Month chosen

Madeline McIntyre and Caleigh Middick were chosen for Rotary Students of the Month.
Middick is the daughter of Chris and Bobbie Middick. She is a senior and is ranked fifth in her class.
GPA: 3.9
Extra-Curricular Activities:
Fast pitch Softball: 1, 2, 3, 4, Slow pitch: 1, Basketball: 1, 2, 3, 4, Track: 3, 4, Cross Country: 4.
Honors: National Honors Society, Junior Class President, All Conference Softball 2,3, State Qualifier Fast pitch Softball 2015.
Community Service: Referee for little league basketball games.
Future Plans: Middick plans to attend college and major in criminal justice or education.
McIntyre is the daughter of Joey and Brandy McIntyre. She is a senior and is ranked second in her class.
GPA: 4.02
Extra-Curricular Activities: Softball: 1,2,3,4, Track: 1, 2, 3, 4, Basketball: 1, 2, 4, Cheer, 1, Yearbook: 2, 3, Spanish Club: 3, 4, Big Topics: 3, 4,
Honors: Top Ten, Principal Honor Roll: 1,2,3, Superintendent Honor Roll: 1, Oklahoma Honor Society: 1, 2, 3, Track State Qualifier: 1, 2, 3, Track Regional Champion: 3, Softball District Champions: 1, 2, 3, Softball Conference Champions: 1, 2, Softball Regional Champions: 2, Cheer State Qualifiers: 1,
Community Service: Annual Oyster Fry volunteer, Volunteer for Vacation Bible School at Frederick United Methodist Church, Volunteer Bell Ringer for Salvation Army.
Future Plans: McIntyre plans to attend Northwestern Oklahoma State University to play softball and major in biology then later attend medical school.