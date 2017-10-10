Balloons and clowns found around Frederick

Tana Garza found a balloon tied to a clown inside the police station Oct. 5.
Cpl. Jason Brown with the Frederick Police Department discovered a surprise waiting for him during the early morning hours of Oct. 5.
At about 2 a.m., Brown found a clown with a red balloon tied to it sitting on a bench outside the police station.
“Thank you to whoever left me this two a.m. heart attack,” Brown’s Facebook post said.
Brown left the balloon tied to the clown and put it inside for Municipal Court Clerk Tana Garza to find when she arrived to work later that morning.
Another balloon was found tied to a storm grate at 17th Street near the Civic Center.
It could be the release of the remake of Stephen King’s “IT” that inspired the clowns and balloons left around town, or it could be that October is Halloween season.
If any other clowns or balloons pop up around town, send photos to pressled@pldi.net or call 580-379-0588, ext. 2602 with any information.
