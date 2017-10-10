Prather Brown students of the month chosen

September Students of the Month chosen at Prather Brown are, second-graders Aspen Russell, Jo Jo Meija and Rhett Woodall; first-graders Wiley Thornton, Joseph Madden, Brody Cotton and Leya Gaytan; Kindergartners Carlos Rodriguez, Hudson Hunt, Brently Fleck and Abigail Perez; and for Pre-K, Parker Herring. Students are chosen based on their grades and behavior, but mostly doing his or her best everyday.

