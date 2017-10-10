Cotton pageant contestants named

The 2017 Cotton Festival and Chili Cook Off is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 4 on the Tillman County Courthouse Square.

Activities are slated to begin at 9 a.m. with Trade Day and Downtown Market then conclude with the Little Miss Cotton Boll and Maid of Cotton pageants which begin at 1 p.m. Contestants will also be selling Chili Cook Off tickets for $7. The cook off begins at 11 a.m.

The contestants will be asked to model an outfit made of 75% cotton, perform a talent on stage as well as answer a question on stage about the cotton industry.

Come out and enjoy a great day in Frederick while supporting a great group of young ladies! For more information on the Cotton Festival events head to www.frederickokchamber.org.

Contestants in the 2017 Little Miss Cotton Boll Pageant are from left, Zoee Tyler, Kaleigh Nichols, Addilyn Newton, Alina Burleson, Tambri Smith, Jaida Norris, Aspen Russell and TaiJah Hankieson. Also competing but not pictured are Harley Dunlap and Liana Garza. http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_17LittleMissCottonBollContestants.jpg Contestants in the 2017 Little Miss Cotton Boll Pageant are from left, Zoee Tyler, Kaleigh Nichols, Addilyn Newton, Alina Burleson, Tambri Smith, Jaida Norris, Aspen Russell and TaiJah Hankieson. Also competing but not pictured are Harley Dunlap and Liana Garza. Courtesy photos Contestants in the 2017 Maid of Cotton Pageant are from left, Kamille Garza, Timber Mefford, Karli Olsen, Jada Munro, Brailee Munro, Amery Newton, Delaney McIntyre and Ellie Ade. http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_17MaidofCottonContestants.jpg Contestants in the 2017 Maid of Cotton Pageant are from left, Kamille Garza, Timber Mefford, Karli Olsen, Jada Munro, Brailee Munro, Amery Newton, Delaney McIntyre and Ellie Ade. Courtesy photos