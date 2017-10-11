Students of the week chosen at Frederick Elementary

Frederick Elementary students of the week were named Oct. 6 at the before school assembly. One student from each grade is chosen based on manners, how they treat others and how hard they work. Students of the week for Oct. 2-6 were Mitchell Babcock, Gage Stout and Laney Miller.

Miller said she wants to be a singer or a doctor when she grows up. Her favorite class is reading. Stout and Babcock both said they want to be football coaches when they grow up and their favorite class is math.