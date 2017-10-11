Early Head Start program to begin

The Community Action Development Corporation is now enrolling children from birth to three-years-old for their Early Head Start program. The program will serve the Frederick and Hobart areas.

Brent Morey with CADC said there are a few slots left.

“Pregnant women and children up to three are eligible to apply,” Morey said. “We’ve been working on this since the first of the year. We got approved and converted one of the classrooms to an early head start class.”

The program is free for qualifying families. It is a federally funded and community based program that provides services to families below poverty level. Part of the mission for the Early Head Start program is to enhance the intellectual, social and emotional development of infants and toddlers to promote later success in school and life.

The program will offer free diapers, formula and baby food while the child is on site, free healthy meals, parent involvement and supportive services, developmental, nutrition and health screenings and support for children with special needs.

The hours are slated for Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. from Oct. 16, 2017 – June 30, 2018.

For more information or to apply, call the Early Heat Start office at 580-726-3343.

Reach Kathleen Guill at 580-379-0588, ext. 2602.

By Kathleen Guill pressled@pldi.net

