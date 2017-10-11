Are you cybersecure?

Southwest Rural Electric will be participating in National Cyber-security Awareness Month (NCSAM) this October. By participating, SWRE will help raise awareness about cyber-threats and ways to stay secure.

“By increasing awareness and enhancing understanding of basic cyber-security practices, we can all work together to combat cyber-threats,” said IT manager, Bob Reid. “The human element is oftentimes the biggest cyber-security risk. Each of us has a critical role to play to ensure the security of our personal and professional data.”

Reid and his team will be speaking at several area civic groups to help spread the knowledge this month, including Frederick Lion’s Club and the Altus Rotary Club. Please contact SWRE if you are interested in having Reid speak to your group or organization.

The goal of NCSAM is to provide every American with the resources they need to enhance their online safety and security. Since its inception under leadership from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the National Cyber Security Alliance, NCSAM has grown exponentially, reaching consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, corporations, educational institutions and young people across the nation. Co-ops remain cyber aware by taking a number of preparations, including:

* Implementing rigorous security standards and technology to protect systems,

* Forging close partnerships to protect our systems, and

* Engaging in active information sharing about threats and vulnerabilities.

SWRE invites members to join in raising cyber-security awareness. Please follow us on Facebook and Twitter for tips and tricks on how you can keep your family cyber secure this month! We will be using the hashtag #cyberaware on social media to show and share our support. Please join us in spreading the knowledge. To learn more about NCSAM, visit www.staysafeonline.org.