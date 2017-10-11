Wichita Mountains 47th annual bison auction slated

The 47th annual public auction of native bison will begin at 12:00 noon, October 19, 2017, at the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge. The auction is located at the corrals, immediately north of Refuge Headquarters, 12 miles north of Cache, Oklahoma. It will be conducted by Dub Venable, Anadarko, Oklahoma. The Refuge plans to offer approximately 75 or more sale animals this year, primarily yearlings.

Health certificates (brucellosis and general health) will be provided by a veterinarian following the sale. All sale animals will have been tested negative for brucellosis. Sale animals have not been tested for tuberculosis. Although Oklahoma is an Accredited Free state for tuberculosis, it is the buyers responsibility to know their state’s bison import regulations. Due to the numerous variances in state requirements concerning the importation of bison, all buyers should check with their State Veterinarian prior to purchasing bison.

Bulls have not been tested for trichomoniasis. To export bulls out of the state of Oklahoma, a negative Trichomoniasis test will be needed within 30 days prior to entry in some states (required in New Mexico). It is the responsibility of the buyer to have bulls tested. Any bull changing ownership in Oklahoma that’s not being sold directly to slaughter must have a negative trichomoniasis test within 30 days of change of ownership. Please check the regulations of your home state for details.

Payment must be made at the close of the auction. It may be made in the form of cash, cashier’s check, traveler’s check or personal check. Buyers or their agents must be present at the auction to bid. Load out will begin immediately following the sale and continue until 6:45 p.m. All buyers should come prepared to load out animals purchased on Thursday. Any animals not loaded on Thursday due to time constraints may be loaded on Friday, between 8:30 a.m. and noon.

To reduce the possibility of transmission of infectious diseases to Refuge herds, all trailers must be cleaned prior to entering the Refuge. All trailers and vehicles must be sturdy and adequate for hauling bison. It is recommended that all bulls three years of age and older be hauled separately. The Refuge reserves the right to refuse to load animals in any trailer or vehicle considered to be unsuitable for transporting bison.

The Friends of the Wichita’s will provide complimentary coffee and doughnuts and starting at 11 a.m. and the Lawton Chamber of Commerce will be serving a burger plate for a nominal sum. Buyers and visitors alike are welcome to attend the auction and enjoy Southwest Oklahoma’s and the Refuge’s hospitality.

