Jail report for Oct. 2 – 9


Jason Benavidez, 31 of Oklahoma City, back from writ.

Jessica Brooke Cullum, 32 of Tipton, cruelty to animals.

Kerry Adam Dowding, 32 of Weatherford, two counts of obtaining money or property, with false negotiable paper.

Shane Fitts, 46 of Atlanta, Ga., writ.

Jone Flores, 32 of Frederick, hold for Oklahoma County.

Wesley Garza, 19 of Frederick, distribution of a controlled substance including possession with intent, using offensive weapon in a felony.

Jevon Montaf Glover, 21 of Tulsa, aggravated assault and battery on a corrections, DHS, OJA employee.

Diego Gonzalez, 20 of Frederick, second degree burglary, unlawful possession of paraphernalia.

Christopher Goodman, 24 of Frederick, omitting to provide for a child.

Marcus Lidy, 48 of Tipton, hold for Childress County.

Danny Jason, Martinez, 38, hold for Bexar County.

David Lee Wilcox, 32 of Warrensburg, Mo., omitting to provide for a child.

