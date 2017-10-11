Jail report for Oct. 2 – 9

Jason Benavidez, 31 of Oklahoma City, back from writ.

Jessica Brooke Cullum, 32 of Tipton, cruelty to animals.

Kerry Adam Dowding, 32 of Weatherford, two counts of obtaining money or property, with false negotiable paper.

Shane Fitts, 46 of Atlanta, Ga., writ.

Jone Flores, 32 of Frederick, hold for Oklahoma County.

Wesley Garza, 19 of Frederick, distribution of a controlled substance including possession with intent, using offensive weapon in a felony.

Jevon Montaf Glover, 21 of Tulsa, aggravated assault and battery on a corrections, DHS, OJA employee.

Diego Gonzalez, 20 of Frederick, second degree burglary, unlawful possession of paraphernalia.

Christopher Goodman, 24 of Frederick, omitting to provide for a child.

Marcus Lidy, 48 of Tipton, hold for Childress County.

Danny Jason, Martinez, 38, hold for Bexar County.

David Lee Wilcox, 32 of Warrensburg, Mo., omitting to provide for a child.

Benavidez http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_BENAVIDEZJ_3.jpg Benavidez Cullum http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_CULLUMJB.jpg Cullum Dowding http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_DOWDINGKA_15.jpg Dowding Fitts http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_FITTSS_6.jpg Fitts Flores http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_FLORESJA_17.jpg Flores Garza http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_GARZAW_11.jpg Garza Glover http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_GLOVERJM_5.jpg Glover Gonzalez http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_GONZALEZD_3.jpg Gonzalez Goodman http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_GOODMANC_63.jpg Goodman Lidy http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_LIDYM_12.jpg Lidy Martinez http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_MARTINEZDJ.jpg Martinez Wilcox http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_WILCOXDL_30.jpg Wilcox