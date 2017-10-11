Commissioners vote to set weight limit on county road

The Tillman County Commissioners met in a regularly scheduled session at 9 a.m. Oct. 9 in the Tillman County Courthouse, 201 N. Main St. in Frederick.

The minutes from the Oct. 2 regular meeting were approved.

The board approved an emergency action regarding load posting on CR-NS 223 between CR-EW 183 and CR-EW 181 in District 2.

Commissioner Joe Don Dickey explained that a contractor on a road project is infringing on the County’s roadway with their construction.

“They are going to tear up our road,” Dickey said. “We’re going to load post the road and put a weight limit on it so if they continue to drive on it in an illegal manner, law enforcement will have the authority to fine them…I’ve been on the phone to representatives, I’ve been on the phone to ODOT officials. State law does not allow them to reroute vehicles around their transportation projects. They are doing this because the contractor has decided to build his batch plant on the city airport. That means they’re over two and a half miles away from their construction site.

“Their plan is to route all of their traffic through the City of Frederick…They’re going to be putting all that traffic through the city, the school zones, and they’re going to come back with ‘well you wouldn’t let us use your county roadway.’ Well, I’m not going to allow them to tear it up with 1,900 trucks when they should have built their batch plant adjacent to the state highway project.

“I’m protecting the citizens,” Dickey continued. “The roadway that goes to our industrial park that we spent over a million point two on three or four years ago, I’m trying to keep that a safe thoroughfare for the industrial park and not to be destroyed in a short manner by a contractor that is facilitating a state highway project.

“By taking this emergency action and passing this load restriction we can sink some teeth into the matter down the road if they defy my wishes and not stay off the thoroughfare.”

The weight limit was set at 5 ton per axle.

The County Commissioners are scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. Oct. 16 at the Tillman County Courthouse.

By Kathleen Guill pressled@pldi.net

