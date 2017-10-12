Local man arrested

A man was arrested on two counts of second degree burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia.

At about 5:30 a.m. Oct. 6, Cpl. Jason Brown with the Frederick police department was dispatched to the 500 block of North 16th Street for a suspected car burglary.

When Brown arrived at the scene, one person, described in the police affidavit as a black male wearing black shorts, allegedly ran across a yard going northbound on 17th Street. Brown made contact with the other person at the scene, identified as Diego Gonzalez. He allegedly stated he was exercising.

After speaking with the suspect for several minutes, Brown said Gonzalez allowed him to look in his backpack and photograph the items. Brown said he found a black iPhone charger, three pairs of wire-framed glasses, a white iPhone box and a pocket knife. Brown also found a glass jar of coins but the suspect would not allow Brown to photograph that.

Brown made contact with the person who reported the crime and she allegedly said she saw two people pulling on door handles and saw lights go on inside the cars whose doors had been opened. Brown then made contact with two of the victims who both checked their vehicles and found items missing that had been found in the suspect’s backpack.

At about 8:30 p.m. Oct. 7, Assistant Chief of Police Karlton Trim and Brown interviewed Gonzalez at the police department where he was read his Miranda Rights. Gonzalez agreed to speak to the officers and allegedly admitted to breaking into two vehicles and holding the jar of change for his accomplice, Gertavius Robins. Gonzalez offered to show Brown where the cars were that he broke into but after showing him a few places, he allegedly grew confused and couldn’t remember which cars he’d broken into.

Gonzalez pointed out several cars and allegedly admitted to taking the items found in his backpack from the different vehicles. He said he was in the area when Robins came up to him and asked him to hold the jar of change.

Gonzalez gave a written statement at the police department allegedly admitting to forming the plan to break into cars with Robins and walked around town with him looking for unlocked cars. Gonzalez allegedly said he was looking for nice cars because he believed there would be nicer things to take.

Gonzalez allegedly admitted to taking the stolen coin jar to Robins’ house after speaking with Brown the night before, before then going to his friend’s house and going to sleep. Gonzalez allegedly left the rest of the stolen property at the friend’s house and left.

Brown took Gonzalez to the 500 block of Highview Avenue to retrieve the stolen property. Gonzalez used a key to open the door of a residence where he retrieved the sunglasses from a back room. He allegedly stated that he couldn’t find where he’d put the charger. While inside the bedroom that Gonzalez admitted was his, Brown saw two marijuana grinders on a table. Gonzalez allegedly admitted that he’d used them the morning before to grind up marijuana to smoke. The grinders were taken into evidence.

Gonzalez was arrested on two counts of burglary in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia and taken to the Tillman County Jail.

