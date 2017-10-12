Pumpkin festival held

Chad and Anna Wofford, owners of the Red River Pumpkin Patch, hosted a Pumpkin Festival Oct. 7. Families came out and fed animals at the petting zoo, found surprises at the archaeology station, went for hay rides, painted pumpkins, made their way through the corn maze as well as other fun fall events.

Red River Pumpkin Patch is scheduled to be open every weekend for the rest of October. The haunted corn maze is available from about 8 p.m. until 10 p.m.

The business is family owned. Anna Wofford said the idea came to them 15 years ago.

“It was 15 years ago, and we had gone to our very first pumpkin patch and had gone every year since,” Anna said. “We’d have to drive over a hundred miles to get to one. Once we bought the farm, he [Chad] had made the comment that we should make this farm pay for itself. It had always been my dream to have a pumpkin patch so we started one.

“Fall is our favorite time of year and this brings fall and gets people out doors. That’s our main goal, to get families together, outside, having fun.”

This is the second year that the Red River Pumpkin Patch has been open, but it’s the first year they’ve had a corn maze.

“We’ve got good, better and best pricing,” Chad said. “It just depends on what you want to do.”

The hours are set for 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturday and 1 – 6 p.m. on Sunday, or from 8 – 10 p.m. for the haunted maze every weekend in October. They can handle small groups during the week if plans are made in advance.

For more information call Chad Wofford at 580-339-6318 or Anna Wofford at 580-339-6318.

By Kathleen Guill pressled@pldi.net

Reach Kathleen Guill at 580-379-0588, ext.2602.

