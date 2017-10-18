Posted on by

Students of the week chosen at Frederick Elementary


Frederick Elementary students of the week were named Oct. 6 at the before school assembly. One student from each grade is chosen based on manners, how they treat others and how hard they work. Students of the week for Oct. 9-13 were Kynlea Chavez, Christian Olvera and Martin Santiago. Chavez said she wants to be a horse trainer when she grows up. Her favorite class is science. Olvera said he wants to be a plastic surgeon when he grows up so he can “get a lot of money.” His favorite class is science. Santiago wants to be a doctor when he grows up and his favorite class is science.


Kathleen Guill | Press-Leader

