Students of the week chosen at Frederick Elementary

Frederick Elementary students of the week were named Oct. 6 at the before school assembly. One student from each grade is chosen based on manners, how they treat others and how hard they work. Students of the week for Oct. 9-13 were Kynlea Chavez, Christian Olvera and Martin Santiago.

Chavez said she wants to be a horse trainer when she grows up. Her favorite class is science. Olvera said he wants to be a plastic surgeon when he grows up so he can “get a lot of money.” His favorite class is science. Santiago wants to be a doctor when he grows up and his favorite class is science.