Southwest Oklahoma All-Region Honor Choir performs

The Southwest Oklahoma All-Region Honor Choir presented a concert Oct. 16 in Lawton.

Auditions were held Sept. 16 in Lawton. Students chosen to represent Frederick were Rachel Benson, Brooke Orr, Kaitlyn Schrick, Abby Espinosa and Shelbie Martell from Frederick High School and Becca Benson, Marco Clemente, William Guill, Caroline Kail, Carter Norvell, Jake Schreiner, Sidney Smith and Maverick Wells from Frederick Middle School.

During the concert, students who were selected for All-Region Honor Choir for three years in a row and six years in a row recieved medals. Frederick’s Rachel Benson and Brooke Orr are two that won medals. Not only did Orr win a medal for making All-Region six years in a row, but she also won a $250 scholarship that was awarded to two high school seniors during the concert.

The scholarship is given in memory of Jimmy Zinn, a choral music educator and director at Duncan High School who died in 2004.

The Junior High Honor Chorus performed “Ave Verum Corpus,” “Pilgrom Song,” “Desh (An Indian Raga)” and Gloria from Heiligmesse.”

The High School Honor Chorus sang “Light Dawns on a Weary World,” Cum Sancto Spiritu from ‘Petite Messe Solennelle,” “Nunc Dimitiss ‘The Song of Simeon,” “Jabberwocky” and “Rejoice!”

Dr. Joshua Hawkins Nannestad directed the junior high chorus and Dr. Tracey Gregg-Boothby directed the high school chorus.

The choirs spent all day rehearsing before the concert and it paid off. Dr. Gregg-Boothby stated that the students had all come well prepared and that was because of their individual choir teachers. It was obvious during the performances these students worked hard and deserved to be selected for All-Region Honor Choir.

Frederick High School senior Brooke Orr won a medal for making All-Region Honor Choir six years in a row and she also won a $250 scholarship that was awarded to two high school seniors during the concert. http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Brooke201710179151798.jpg Frederick High School senior Brooke Orr won a medal for making All-Region Honor Choir six years in a row and she also won a $250 scholarship that was awarded to two high school seniors during the concert. Kathleen Guill | Press-Leader Frederick High School senior Brooke Orr won a medal for making All-Region Honor Choir six years in a row and she also won a $250 scholarship that was awarded to two high school seniors during the concert. http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Brooke-CYMK2017101791631523.jpg Frederick High School senior Brooke Orr won a medal for making All-Region Honor Choir six years in a row and she also won a $250 scholarship that was awarded to two high school seniors during the concert. Kathleen Guill | Press-Leader The High School Honor Chorus performed “Light Dawns on a Weary World,” Cum Sancto Spiritu from ‘Petite Messe Solennelle,” “Nunc Dimitiss ‘The Song of Simeon,” “Jabberwocky” and “Rejoice!” at a concert held Oct. 16 in Lawton. http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_High-School2017101791832202.jpg The High School Honor Chorus performed “Light Dawns on a Weary World,” Cum Sancto Spiritu from ‘Petite Messe Solennelle,” “Nunc Dimitiss ‘The Song of Simeon,” “Jabberwocky” and “Rejoice!” at a concert held Oct. 16 in Lawton. Kathleen Guill | Press-Leader The Junior High Honor Chorus performed “Ave Verum Corpus,” “Pilgrom Song,” “Desh (An Indian Raga)” and Gloria from Heiligmesse” at a concert held Oct. 16 in Lawton. http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Middle-School201710179204179.jpg The Junior High Honor Chorus performed “Ave Verum Corpus,” “Pilgrom Song,” “Desh (An Indian Raga)” and Gloria from Heiligmesse” at a concert held Oct. 16 in Lawton. Kathleen Guill | Press-Leader

By Kathleen Guill kguill@civitasmedia.com

Reach Kathleen Guill at 580-379-0588, ext. 2602.

Reach Kathleen Guill at 580-379-0588, ext. 2602.