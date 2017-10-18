Students of the quarter chosen

Students of the quarter were recently selected at the Great Plains Technology Center in Frederick. First quarter recipients were Maggie Blankenship and Andrew Coffey who are both students in the Multimedia program.

Blankenship is a senior at Frederick High School and Coffey is a senior at Snyder High School.

“This award carries great significance at our school and we are very proud of these young people for their outstanding achievements,” Assistant Superintendent Gary Tyler said.

Each winner receives numerous coupons for free gas, food and drinks. The staff at the Great Plains Technology Center would like to thank Hop and Sack, Pizza Hut, Sonic, Subway, Tacos and Taters and Very Good Coffee Co. for their continued support throughout the years.

Pictured are Lions Club Member Dr. Seth Geiser, Andrew Coffee, Maggie Blankenship and Lions Club President Melissa Huff. http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Students-of-the-Quarter-VoTech20171013103243668.jpg Pictured are Lions Club Member Dr. Seth Geiser, Andrew Coffee, Maggie Blankenship and Lions Club President Melissa Huff.