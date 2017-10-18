Peggy Jeanne Lee

Funeral services for Peggy Jeanne Lee, 75 of Altus, were scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, at the Elm & Hudson Church of Christ, with Daniel Ingram, minister, officiating.

Mrs. Lee passed away Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, at her home in Altus. Burial was scheduled in the Russell Cemetery under the direction of Orr Gray Gish Funeral Home of Frederick.

She was born Dec. 14, 1941, in Cotton Valley, La., to Willie Edom and Lutishia (Stone) Hammontree. She grew up and attended school in Louisiana. On July 17, 1958, she was united in marriage to Kenneth G. Lee, at Springhill, La. They moved to Oklahoma and settled in Hollis before moving to Duke and Russell in 1976, and then Altus. She had also lived in Wichita Falls, Texas before returning to Altus in 2002.

Her work history includes: Kellwood’s, a cook at the Duke school, security guard at American Gypsum, and general manager for numerous regional Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurants, for many years before retiring in 2001. She loved to sew, cook, fish and was an avid Dallas Cowboys football fan. She enjoyed cracking pecans and shelling peanuts. She had a passion for kids and loved to mentor and help anyone she could. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary Veterans of Foreign Wars in Altus. She was a Church of Christ member of North Hudson in Altus and Duke.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband and eight brothers and sisters.

Survivors include her son: Dirk Lee and wife Irma, of Altus; a daughter: Judy Lane and husband Terry, of Altus; her life companion: Pete Chamblin, Wichita Falls, Texas; two sisters: Sue Holtzclaw, Cotton Valley, La., and Bessie Charles and husband Robert, of Sarepta, La.; three grandchildren: Jaclyn Morris and husband Charles, of Antioch,Calif., Chris Lane, of Gainesville, Texas, and Joseph Lane and Sam, of Altus; six great-grandchildren: Kaleb, Hailey, Hannah, Hayden and Kaitlyn Lane and Maggie Rhodes.

