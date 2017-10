A group of fourth and fifth-grade students from Frederick Elementary school visited Tom Steed last week. Students learned about the relationship between climate, ecoregions and species of plants and animals that are native to Oklahoma.

A group of fourth and fifth-grade students from Frederick Elementary school visited Tom Steed last week. Students learned about the relationship between climate, ecoregions and species of plants and animals that are native to Oklahoma. http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Tom-Steed-Field-Trip2017101612924779.jpg A group of fourth and fifth-grade students from Frederick Elementary school visited Tom Steed last week. Students learned about the relationship between climate, ecoregions and species of plants and animals that are native to Oklahoma. Courtesy photo