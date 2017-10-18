Sales tax raise to go into effect

The Tillman County Commissioners met in a regularly scheduled session at 9 a.m. Oct. 16 in the Tillman County Courthouse, 201 N. Main St. in Frederick.

The minutes from the Oct. 9 regular meeting were approved.

The board unanimously approved a participation agreement between Tillman County and the National Purchasing Cooperative.

The board unanimously approved a lease purchase agreement between Tillman County and BancFirst for one 2016 Toyota Corolla.

The board unanimously approved an agreement between Tillman County and the Oklahoma Tax Commission for the administration of the Sales Tax Resolution.

The board unanimously approved an agreement between Tillman County and the Oklahoma Tax Commission for the administration of the Use Tax Resolution.

Since losing DOC inmates in April, county officials have tried to find ways to fund the jail. One of the choices they had was a special election to raise the county sales tax another half cent. The measure passed in a landslide vote June 13, with 790 votes for yes and only 145 votes for no. A total of 935 people voted in the special election.

The County Commissioners are scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. Oct. 23 at the Tillman County Courthouse.

Reach Kathleen Guill at 580-379-0588, ext. 2602.

The Tillman County Commissioners meet in a regular session every Monday at 9 a.m. at the Tillman County Courthouse.

By Kathleen Guill pressled@pldi.net

