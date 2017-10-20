Local man dies in motorcycle accident

A local man is dead following an accident that occurred just after midnight Oct. 20 on Okla. 5.

Dillon Barnard, 22 of Frederick, was travelling eastbound on his motorcycle when he drifted left of center, hitting another vehicle, causing Barnard to leave the roadway.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, evidence at the scene suggests the second driver continued travelling north on CR-218.

Tillman County EMS pronounced Barnard dead at the scene and Southern Plains Funeral Home transported him to their facility in Walters.

Barnard was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

Trooper Mitchell Witt of the Tillman County Detachment of Troop M investigated the accident. Trooper Josh Tinsley, Lt. Richard Van Horn, the Tillman County Sheriff’s Office, Frederick Fire Department, Frederick Police Department, Tillman County EMS and the State Medical Examiner’s Office assisted with the investigation.

Funeral arrangements are pending with Orr Gray Gish Funeral Home.

The accident remains under investigation as of press time.

By Kathleen Guill kathleen@press-leader.com

Reach Kathleen Guill at 580-379-0588, ext. 2602.

