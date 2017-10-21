City Council meets in regular session

The Frederick City Council met in a regular session at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Memorial Civic Center, 110 S. 17th St. in Frederick.

The meeting was called to order and the Pledge of Allegiance followed.

The council unanimously approved the minutes of the Sept. 26 regular meeting.

The council approved repealing sections of ordinance No. 678.

City Manager Robert Johnston explained that repealing certain sections of the ordinance is to get rid of duplicate and unnecessary verbiage.

The council approved the execution of a contract with M and B Contracting for the downtown sidewalk project.

The council approved rescheduling the Oct. 24 regular meeting to a time and date that has yet to be determined.

The city council meeting was adjourned and the Frederick Public Works regular meeting began.

The board unanimously approved the minutes of the Sept. 26 rescheduled regular meeting.

The board approved rescheduling the Oct. 24 regular meeting to a time and date that has yet to be determined.

The meeting was adjourned.

