Trooper gives update on fatality accident

UPDATE — Dillon Barnard, 22 of Frederick, was travelling home on his motorcycle Oct. 20 when 29-year-old Dakota Kinder failed to yield right-of-way.

Kinder was driving a 2011 F350 pickup truck southbound on CR-NS 218 with passenger, 38-year-old Jimmy Harber when he failed to yield at the stop sign at Okla. 5 and collided with Barnard who was heading eastbound on Okla. 5, according to Trooper Mitchell Witt.

Tillman County EMS pronounced Barnard dead at the scene.

Trooper Witt of the Tillman County Detachment of Troop M investigated the accident scene. Trooper Josh Tinsley, Lt. Richard Van Horn, Tillman County Sheriff’s Office, Frederick Fire Department, Frederick Police Department, Tillman County EMS and the State Medical Examiner’s Office assisted with the accident scene investigation.

“We had a lot of help from the public when we were searching for the driver and the passenger,” Witt said. “We definitely want to thank the public because we had an outpouring of information and it has helped.

“I can’t really commit to anything because we’re in the middle of an investigation, but any state statutes that were violated, charges will be filed on that,” Witt continued. “We’re going to do this right and like I said, what happened, we’ll find the truth through all the evidence and we will act on what we find out during the investigation. It won’t be fast, but it will be fair.”

The accident remains under investigation as of press time.

By Kathleen Guill kathleen@press-leader.com

Reach Kathleen Guill at 580-379-0588, ext. 2602.

