Two new jailers hired at Tillman County Jail

Jail Administrator Mike Logan hired two new jailers.

Regina Cooper has been in law enforcement for four-and-a-half years. She said the job is going well so far.

“It’s important to be fair, firm and consistent with all of the inmates,” Cooper said. “Treat them all the same.”

Cooper said she’s learning everything that goes into being a jailer.

“It’s a lot of computer work, learning to open and close the doors,” Cooper said. “Ericka is a good trainer. She’s teaching me everything I need to know.”

One of the most important things to be able to do in this job is to be able to work with people of all nationalities, according to Cooper.

“You have to really want to do this type of work,” Cooper said. “I think everyone knows me. I’m just a genuine person. I have a heart for people.”

Cooper is working day shift for now.

William Ellis has been in law enforcement since 2010.

“The hardest part of working in law enforcement is you have to be very rapid in your adaptations to change,” Ellis said. “With my past history in law enforcement, just in the seven years I’ve been doing this, there have been so many changes.”

Ellis said the easiest part is getting to help people.

“Knowing that I’m genuinely trying to help when someone says someone ought to do something about that,” Ellis said. “I get to be that someone and that’s kind of an honor.”

Ellis said he wants the public to know that people in law enforcement are human.

“It’s my belief that people automatically think that they make the call, the officer shows up, they’re dealing with all that they’re hearing or seeing or they’ve been told, and it’s their job to filter through all of that and find the reality. Sometimes people don’t like the reality.”

Ellis said his favorite part of the job is making sure the inmates are taken care of.

“I’m still learning this job, but I like knowing that I’m charged with the care of someone’s family member and trying to fulfill that to the best of my ability,” Ellis said.

Logan said they’re assets to the team.

“Both of them have law enforcement background,” Logan said. “They add a lot of experience to the team. We have a good team, but they’re going to help us make it greater. They’ve got the right attitude to help deal with any situation. They know we’re dealing with offenders but they are still people, and we’re going to treat them as such.”

Reach Kathleen Guill at 580-379-0588, ext. 2602.

