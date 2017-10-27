Cotton festival scheduled

The Frederick Chamber is gearing up for its 10th annual Cotton Festival to be held Saturday, Nov. 4. There will be activities throughout the entire day which include the Chili Cook-Off, entertainment, Little Miss Cotton Boll and Maid of Cotton Pageants, Cotton Gin Tour and much more.

The Chamber is looking for contestants for the Chili Cook-Off. Chili may be of any type and can be cooked on site or at home. The winners will receive prize money along with a cash prize for “People’s Choice” winner. Over $1,300 was awarded last year. For more information, or to register a team, please contact the Frederick Chamber or Shane Kendrix at 580-335-1456.

Contestants in the Little Miss Cotton Boll and Maid of Cotton Pageants will be selling tickets for the Chili Cook Off. They are $7 each. Contestants for both pageants include: Harley Dunlap, Addilyn Newton, Jaida Norris, Tambri Smith, Alina Burleson, Taijah Hankieson, Liana Garza, Aspen Russell, Zoee Tyler, Kaleigh Nichols, Ellie Ade, Kamille Garza, Amery Newton, Karli Olsen, Timber Mefford, Jada Munro, Brailee Munro and Delaney McIntyre. Pageants will begin at 1 p.m. on the stage east of the Pioneer Townsite Museum Complex.

A tour of the Tillman Producers Cotton Gin will also be available free of charge and transportation is provided. Those wishing to attend should sign up at the Chamber information table which will be just west of the Courthouse. Tickets for Cow Patty Bingo will also be available at that booth for a limited time. Frederick Chamber Board of Directors will have the tickets for sale through Nov. 3 as well as in the Chamber office. Tickets are $5 each or 5 for $25. The winner will receive $200 in Chamber Bucks.

New this year will be a Kids Zone filled with inflatable activities. A moon bounce, rock climbing wall, obstacle course and mechanical bull inside an inflatable will be available. Tickets for these activities will be available the day of the Cotton Festival.

Don’t forget that Trade Day and Downtown Market will be on the south side of the Courthouse square again this year. Vendors and food vendors from near and far will have shopping options for everyone. If you would like to be a vendor please call Jay or Katherine Sharp at 580-335-7847.

The Frederick Chamber can be reached at 580-335-2126, frederickcc@pldi.net or at 100 S. Main in Frederick.