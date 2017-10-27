Pumpkins for a Purpose fundraiser to benefit Tillman County Food Bank

The Great Plains Technology Center multimedia students decorated Pumpkins for a Purpose. They creatively designed and decorated pumpkins, hoping to get “votes” by donations for the Tillman County Food Bank.

Each pumpkin has a donation bucket next to it. Students are asking community members to donate to their favorite pumpkin. Every person who donates will receive a raffle ticket. Students will raffle off a goody basket and the winner’s choice of pumpkin on Friday, Oct. 27.

All money collected will go to the Tillman County Food Bank. This is a community service project for the multimedia class’ organization, Business Professionals of America.

To make a donation, visit the Great Plains Technology Center, 2001 E Gladstone Ave. in Frederick.

