Pumpkins for a Purpose fundraiser to benefit Tillman County Food Bank

Multimedia students paint pumpkins for donations to benefit the Tillman County Food Bank.
Courtesy photos
The Great Plains Technology Center multimedia students decorated Pumpkins for a Purpose. They creatively designed and decorated pumpkins, hoping to get “votes” by donations for the Tillman County Food Bank.
Each pumpkin has a donation bucket next to it. Students are asking community members to donate to their favorite pumpkin. Every person who donates will receive a raffle ticket. Students will raffle off a goody basket and the winner’s choice of pumpkin on Friday, Oct. 27.
All money collected will go to the Tillman County Food Bank. This is a community service project for the multimedia class’ organization, Business Professionals of America.
To make a donation, visit the Great Plains Technology Center, 2001 E Gladstone Ave. in Frederick.
