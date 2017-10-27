Frederick Community Calendar provided

The Airborne Demonstration Team Fall Jump School is scheduled for Oct 21-28, culminating in Open Hangar Day Oct. 28 at the Frederick Army Airfield. There will be WWII living history displays, military vehicle and aircraft displays and airborne jump demonstrations. For more information, visit www.wwiiadt.org.

The annual Cotton Festival and Chili Cook Off is scheduled from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Pioneer Heritage Townsite Museum. The Little Miss Cotton Boll and Maid of Cotton Pageants will be held in conjunction with the Cotton Festival. Participants in the Little Miss Cotton Boll are first through third-grade and participants for the Maid of Cotton pageant are fourth through sixth-grade. For more information, call Chamber Director Felisha Crawford at 580-335-2126 or frederickcc@pldi.net.

The annual Girls on Main event is scheduled for 4 – 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7. Enjoy food, fun and shopping. More details will be available soon.

The Frederick Christmas Parade, Christmas through the Eyes of a Child, is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Dec. 14. There will also be a Chamber Bucks drawing. For more information, contact Chamber Director Felisha Crawford at 580-335-2126 or frederickcc@pldi.net.