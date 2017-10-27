Jail report for Oct. 9 – 23

Rebecca Arreguin, 28 of Frederick, two counts of omitting to provide for a child.

Bobby Clayton, 46 of Frederick, Writ from Harmon County.

Lawrence Johnson, 48 of Altus, speeding in a posted zone.

Donald Leon Lennox, 56 of Frederick, larceny of merchandise from a retailer, public intoxication.

Terrell Jamar Miller, 18, aggravated assault and battery on a corrections, DHS or OJA employee.

Andy Molina, 40 of Altus, domestic assault and battery or abuse.

Juan Domingo Ruelas, 24 of Davidson, possession of a controlled substance.

Norvell Deon Stevenson, 55 of Hobart, indecent exposure.

Travis Nathan Wilcox, 29 of Frederick, public intoxication.

Gilbert Wilkins, 27 of Frederick, domestic assault and battery or abuse.

Roy Lee Wilson, 63 of Lawton, driving under the influence of drugs or liquor.

Britni Zapata, 24 of Vernon, Texas, assault and battery.

