Children’s coat drive underway

The annual Children’s Coat Drive is underway.

Ric Cooper with BancFirst and the First Baptist Church of Frederick provide coats to children in need. People in the community donate coats or funds to buy coats.

“We’ve been doing this 8 or 10 years now,” Cooper said. “We give about 30 to 40 coats a year.”

Cooper also said that School Counselor Julie Treadwell and Principal Kay Cabaniss are helpful in getting children’s sizes that are most in need of coats for the coming winter.

“This is a community effort,” Cooper said. “It’s not just one person, or one bank or one church. It’s a whole community.

The coats come from a variety of places and range from gently used to brand new and they’re always dry cleaned before they’re given away. BancFirst set up a box for people to drop off new or gently used coats through Oct. 15.

“One or two weeks from today, they will give coats away at the Food Bank,” Cooper said. “That’s a great place for them to be given away.”

For more information call BancFirst at 580-335-7522 or the First Baptist Church at 580-335-2166.

Reach Kathleen Guill at 580-379-0588, ext. 2602.

Ric Cooper delivers coats to Julie Treadwell and Kay Cabaniss at Frederick Elementary School. http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Coat-Drive20171018105831569.jpg Ric Cooper delivers coats to Julie Treadwell and Kay Cabaniss at Frederick Elementary School. Courtesy photos Coat drive donations were accepted at BancFirst through Oct. 15. http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_BancFirst-Coats2017101910521673.jpg Coat drive donations were accepted at BancFirst through Oct. 15. Courtesy photos

By Kathleen Guill kathleen@press-leader.com

Reach Kathleen Guill at 580-379-0588, ext. 2602.

Reach Kathleen Guill at 580-379-0588, ext. 2602.