Students of the week chosen at Frederick Elementary

Frederick Elementary students of the week were named Oct. 6 at the before school assembly. One student from each grade is chosen based on manners, how they treat others and how hard they work. Students of the week for Oct. 23-27 were Whitney Wynn, Caci Flores and Hadlee Hunt. Wynn said he wants to be a football player when he grows up. His favorite class is math. Flores said she wants to be a veterinarian when she grows up. Her favorite class is reading. Hunt wants to be an artist when she grows up and her favorite class is reading.