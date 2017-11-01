Posted on by

Students of the week chosen at Frederick Elementary


Frederick Elementary students of the week were named Oct. 6 at the before school assembly. One student from each grade is chosen based on manners, how they treat others and how hard they work. Students of the week for Oct. 23-27 were Whitney Wynn, Caci Flores and Hadlee Hunt. Wynn said he wants to be a football player when he grows up. His favorite class is math. Flores said she wants to be a veterinarian when she grows up. Her favorite class is reading. Hunt wants to be an artist when she grows up and her favorite class is reading.


Kathleen Guill | Press-Leader

Frederick Elementary students of the week were named Oct. 6 at the before school assembly. One student from each grade is chosen based on manners, how they treat others and how hard they work. Students of the week for Oct. 23-27 were Whitney Wynn, Caci Flores and Hadlee Hunt. Wynn said he wants to be a football player when he grows up. His favorite class is math. Flores said she wants to be a veterinarian when she grows up. Her favorite class is reading. Hunt wants to be an artist when she grows up and her favorite class is reading.

Frederick Elementary students of the week were named Oct. 6 at the before school assembly. One student from each grade is chosen based on manners, how they treat others and how hard they work. Students of the week for Oct. 23-27 were Whitney Wynn, Caci Flores and Hadlee Hunt. Wynn said he wants to be a football player when he grows up. His favorite class is math. Flores said she wants to be a veterinarian when she grows up. Her favorite class is reading. Hunt wants to be an artist when she grows up and her favorite class is reading.
http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Students-of-the-week-Oct.-272017102712147882.jpgFrederick Elementary students of the week were named Oct. 6 at the before school assembly. One student from each grade is chosen based on manners, how they treat others and how hard they work. Students of the week for Oct. 23-27 were Whitney Wynn, Caci Flores and Hadlee Hunt. Wynn said he wants to be a football player when he grows up. His favorite class is math. Flores said she wants to be a veterinarian when she grows up. Her favorite class is reading. Hunt wants to be an artist when she grows up and her favorite class is reading. Kathleen Guill | Press-Leader

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

11:30 pm |    

Armor requires prayer

Armor requires prayer
12:51 pm |    

Does my son really want to be a paleontologist or does his mom watch too much Friends?

Does my son really want to be a paleontologist or does his mom watch too much Friends?
1:32 pm |    

Does my son really want to be a paleontologist or does his mom watch too much Friends?

Does my son really want to be a paleontologist or does his mom watch too much Friends?
comments powered by Disqus