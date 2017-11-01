Miss Grandfield pageant scheduled

Staff Report

The 60th annual Miss Grandfield pageant is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4. at the Grandfield High School Auditorium.

The pageant is sponsored by Black Katz Klub of Grandfield. Channel 3 Sports Director Tobin McDuff is scheduled to emcee the event.

Reserved tickets are $5 and may be purchased at the Grandfield Co-op Gin. General Admission tickets are $4 and may be purchased at the door.

The pageant winner will receive a college scholarship and other cash awards and gifts, donated by local and area merchants. First and Second Runners up, Top Talent Winner and Miss Congeniality will receive cash awards also.

Miss Grandfield Contestants:

Tatyana James is the daughter of Lamar and Angel James. She is scheduled to perform a praise dance to “He Wants it All” for her talent.

Laylee Ramirez is the daughter of Brandon and Ashlea Whittington. She is scheduled to tap dance to “Jungle Ryythm” for her talent.

Natallie Nicole Torres is the daughter of Juan Torres Jr. and Vanessa Jones. She is scheduled to perform the monologue, “A Brown Girl’s Guide to Beauty” for her talent.

Destiny Lawrence is the daughter of Shanell and Charles Lawrence. She us scheduled to tap dance to “Circus” for her talent.

Kaylan Denise Carman is the daughter of Joey Cox and Kristi Carman. She is scheduled to perform a skit called “Southern Softball Mom” for her talent.

Jalee Taryn Spradlin is the daughter of Tisha Spradlin. She is scheduled to jazz dance to “I Love Me” for her talent.

Courtesy photo Miss Grandfield contestants are from left, Jalee Spradlin, Laylee Ramirez, Natallie Torres, Destiny Lawrence, Tatyana James and Kaylan Carmen. http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Misss-Grandfield-Contestants-20172017102713302323.jpg Courtesy photo Miss Grandfield contestants are from left, Jalee Spradlin, Laylee Ramirez, Natallie Torres, Destiny Lawrence, Tatyana James and Kaylan Carmen. Courtesy photo