Graveside services for Wanda Jeanne Heath, 92 formerly of Tipton, were scheduled for 11 a.m., Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, at the Tipton Cemetery. The services are under the direction of Jackson Funeral Home. Mrs. Heath passed away on Thursday morning, Oct. 26, 2017, at Presbyterian Manor in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Wanda Jeanne (Horton) Heath was born on Jan. 29, 1925, in Tipton to John Sidney and Daisy Estelle (Gregory) Horton. She attended Tipton Public School through her freshman year before transferring to University High School in West Los Angeles, Calif. She later attended Orange State College, in Orange, Calif. She worked as a clerk for California Compensation Insurance Company; later transferring as a clerk to the First National Security Bank in California. She enjoyed playing bingo, cards and dominos with the ladies. In her early years, she loved a good game of golf. Her first love was God and she took great pleasure in singing in the choir. She was a member of the Lamar Baptist Church in Wichita Falls, Texas.

She is survived by her son Rob Brown and his wife Kristy of Jacksonville, Fla.; her daughter Junene Rausch of Springville, Cali.; a sister Jennie Kerr and husband Dick of Placentia, Calif.; seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Daisy Horton; her husband, Elbert “Al” Heath; three sisters; and two brothers.

