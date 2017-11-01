Halloween fundraiser held at pool

The Friends of the Public Pool and the Masonic Lodge No. 249 held a Halloween party fundraiser at the Frederick Public Pool in Frederick.

Betsy Simmons and Heather Brockriede run the pool and take care of the general upkeep, and they also take care of fundraising events so new elements will be available to future pool seasons.

The purpose for this fundraiser was to raise funds to go towards two slide structures for the pool. One will go at the deep end of the pool and one closer to the shallow end for smaller children. The approximate cost of the two slides will total about $35,000. The party raised $1,000 and the Lodge is matching a $1,000.

There was a costume contest held at the fundraiser for all ages:

• Ghostbuster George Guerra and pink troll Paisley Barajas won the 0-5 age group,

• Evil surgeon Kaden Pierce and Abby from NCIS Sadie Jensen won the 6-12 age group,

• Red Power Ranger Kayvon Daniels and ancient demon Taylor Owens won the 13-18 age group, and

• Toothless Kyle Ahkeahbo and Astrid Kerbie Allen were winners from the 19+ age group.

The pool does not make the city a profit. Funds raised during the pool season from renting it out to parties as well as the daily patrons, all goes back into the pool for upkeep and to add new attractions for the next season.

To make a donation, call Heather Brockriede at 580- 305-5534 or Betsy Simmons at 580-305-2654 or make a donation at BancFirst under the name Friends of the Public Pool. All funds will go towards the cost of the slides.

To keep updated with fundraising events for the pool, visit Frederick Public Pool and Friends of the Frederick Public Pool on Facebook.

Reach Kathleen Guill at 580-379-0588, ext. 2602.

A costume contest was held at a fundraiser for the Frederick Public Pool Oct. 23. http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Contest20171025101236541.jpg A costume contest was held at a fundraiser for the Frederick Public Pool Oct. 23. Kathleen Guill | Press-Leader A fundraiser for the Frederick Public pool was held Oct. 23. The decorations were well done and well placed around the pool. http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Decorations20171025101435293.jpg A fundraiser for the Frederick Public pool was held Oct. 23. The decorations were well done and well placed around the pool. Kathleen Guill | Press-Leader Brinlee Hill went all out for her deer costume. Her makeup was beautifully done and the costume as a whole was wonderfully creative. http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Deer20171025101627449.jpg Brinlee Hill went all out for her deer costume. Her makeup was beautifully done and the costume as a whole was wonderfully creative. Kathleen Guill | Press-Leader A group of friends pose for a picture at a fundraiser held for the Frederick Public Pool Oct. 23. http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Friends20171025101917201.jpg A group of friends pose for a picture at a fundraiser held for the Frederick Public Pool Oct. 23. Kathleen Guill | Press-Leader Ghostbuster George Guerra won the costume contest for the 0-5 age group at a fundraiser held for the Frederick Public Pool Oct. 23. http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Ghostbuster20171025102042650.jpg Ghostbuster George Guerra won the costume contest for the 0-5 age group at a fundraiser held for the Frederick Public Pool Oct. 23. Courtesy photos Red Power Ranger Kayvon Daniels won the costume contest for the 13-18 age group at a fundraiser held for the Frederick Public Pool Oct. 23. http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Power-Ranger20171025102312522.jpg Red Power Ranger Kayvon Daniels won the costume contest for the 13-18 age group at a fundraiser held for the Frederick Public Pool Oct. 23. Courtesy photos Abby from NCIS Sadie Jensen and Evil surgeon Kaden Pierce won the costume contest for the 13-18 age group at a fundraiser held for the Frederick Public Pool Oct. 23. http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Sadie2017102510257341.jpg Abby from NCIS Sadie Jensen and Evil surgeon Kaden Pierce won the costume contest for the 13-18 age group at a fundraiser held for the Frederick Public Pool Oct. 23. Courtesy photos Pink troll Paisley Barajas won the costume contest for the 0-5 age group at a fundraiser held for the Frederick Public Pool Oct. 23. http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Troll20171025102650528.jpg Pink troll Paisley Barajas won the costume contest for the 0-5 age group at a fundraiser held for the Frederick Public Pool Oct. 23. Courtesy photos

By Kathleen Guill kathleen@press-leader.com

Reach Kathleen Guill at 580-379-0588, ext. 2602.

Reach Kathleen Guill at 580-379-0588, ext. 2602.