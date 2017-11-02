First round of All State Junior High and High School choir auditions were held Saturday, Oct. 28 in Lawton. Advancing to the final round in Junior High, which will be held on, Tuesday, Nov. 14 in Midwest City were Becca Benson, Matti Espinosa, William Guill, Caroline Kail, Carter Norvell, Jake Schreiner, Sidney Smith and Kayli Willman. Advancing to the finals in High School are Evelyn Barrera, Rachel Benson and Brooke Orr. The final round for High School will be on Saturday, Nov. 11 at UCO in Edmond.

First round of All State Junior High and High School choir auditions were held Saturday, Oct. 28 in Lawton. Advancing to the final round in Junior High, which will be held on, Tuesday, Nov. 14 in Midwest City were Becca Benson, Matti Espinosa, William Guill, Caroline Kail, Carter Norvell, Jake Schreiner, Sidney Smith and Kayli Willman. Advancing to the finals in High School are Evelyn Barrera, Rachel Benson and Brooke Orr. The final round for High School will be on Saturday, Nov. 11 at UCO in Edmond. http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_2nd-round-all-stat2017103192555743.jpg First round of All State Junior High and High School choir auditions were held Saturday, Oct. 28 in Lawton. Advancing to the final round in Junior High, which will be held on, Tuesday, Nov. 14 in Midwest City were Becca Benson, Matti Espinosa, William Guill, Caroline Kail, Carter Norvell, Jake Schreiner, Sidney Smith and Kayli Willman. Advancing to the finals in High School are Evelyn Barrera, Rachel Benson and Brooke Orr. The final round for High School will be on Saturday, Nov. 11 at UCO in Edmond. http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_all-state-2nd20171031142142442.jpg http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_all-state-2nd-CYMK20171031142155428.jpg